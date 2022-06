.

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at PNP theatre in Mumbai's Alibag Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in the Alibag area of Mumbai on Wednesday at 5 pm. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit while some repair work was in progress. The video of black smoke was seen billowing out of the theatre.