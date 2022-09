.

Watch mass beaching in Karnataka

Thousands of fish washed up on the shore of Thottam beach in the Malpe area of Karnataka's Udupi district on Monday. As soon as people came to know about this mass beaching, they rushed to collect the fish. A video from the spot shows the people collecting the fish in bags and baskets. A local fisherman said that about 500 to 600 kg of fish washed up on the shore.