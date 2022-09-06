.

Watch: Man loads Mercedes with sacks of wheat meant for poor Published on: Sep 6, 2022, 8:10 PM IST

Koo_Logo Versions

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A video of a man loading his Mercedes with sacks full of wheat from a government ration distribution centre is doing rounds on social media. The video is from Hoshiarpur's Naloyan Chowk. In it, a man is seen putting four sacks of wheat that he buys from the centre under the Ata Dal Scheme meant for the underprivileged and Below Poverty Line (BPL) sections of society. Though the Punjab government launched this scheme for the underprivileged, many instants of the rich taking undue advantage have been reported. When the man in the video was asked about this, he claimed that the car does not belong to him and that he just brought it from his relative to get the ration.