WATCH: Man enters lions' enclosure in Hyderabad, rescued Published on: 2 hours ago



Hyderabad: A 31-year old had a miraculous escape after having ventured into the moat area of the African lion enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The man identified as Sai Kumar was found walking on the boulders placed inside the enclosure. A video shot by some visitors shows Kumar sitting on the boulders in the prohibited area, as a lion watches him. He was later rescued and handed over to the police. A preliminary investigation revealed that the man seemed to be mentally unsound.