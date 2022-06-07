.

Watch: Man eats sand for the last 40 years in Odisha Published on: 4 minutes ago

Brahmapur (Odisha): A 68-year-old man, native of Arangapur, Uttar Pradesh has been eating sand for the last 40 years. Harilal Saxena has been eating a handful of sand daily after having his lunch and dinner. Hiralal - a construction worker - working as a labour at Kiaful Bhati in Kirtipur village in Rangeilunda block under Laudiga panchayat, in Ganjam district says he feels uncomfortable if he did not eat sand but has never faced any health-related issues for this. Hirala who has been in Odisha for the last 12 years said, "After or before meal, I usually eat sand. This makes me satisfied. Even when I was in Uttar Pradesh, I used to the river bank and ate sand". Hiralal's appetite for sand is so strong that he even collected sacks of sand before the rainy season and stored them at home. Local labours who have been watching him for years said that they have not seen him falling ill.