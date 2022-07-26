.

Viral video: Man dressed up as Lord Shiva rides over bike resembling 'Nandi' Published on: 19 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Since the auspicious month of "Sawan" has begun, devotees of Lord Shiva with Kanwars on their shoulders are heading towards Haridwar to offer Jala Abhishek. During this, Kanwariyas generally walk barefoot or some of them use some transport. However, a video has surfaced on social media in which a Kanwariya dressed up as Lord Shiva can be seen riding a bike that also is customized like a 'Nandi' (the bull vahana of the Hindu god Shiva). The man is seen cruising swiftly on his 'Nandi-like bike' leaving the passersby and fellow Kanwariyas awestruck. Notably, Nandi’s form was given to the bike after spending Rs 15,000. According to reports, the devotee is identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Anai Bazar, a rural area of ​​Varanasi, and runs a small grocery and paan shop.