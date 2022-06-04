.

Freak accident: Man dies in water park in Ajmer

A man died in a tragic incident that happened at Ajmer’s Birla Water City Park on May 30 when another person who was sliding down rammed into him in the pool. The deceased was identified as Mehboob Khan (44), a resident of Raipur, Pali, who had come to visit Ajmer with his family and friends. In a video shot by an onlooker, the deceased can be seen enjoying in the pool when another man sitting on a surfing board slides down and rams into Mehboob. In the accident, Mehboob received serious injuries in the head and stomach. He was rushed to JLN Hospital, where he passed away.