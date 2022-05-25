.

Watch: Man cutting the hair of a sadhu outside barbershop

A man has been detained for allegedly cutting the hair of a sadhu. The incident took place in Patajan village in Khalwa block, 70 kilometers from the district headquarters. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The police started their probe on Monday. "The incident took place at 1 pm on Sunday. The accused, identified as Praveen Gaur, who is the son of a hotelier, has been detained," Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said on Tuesday. "We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint," Khalwa police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said. Gaur can be seen cutting the sadhu's hair outside a barbershop while subjecting the latter to abuse in the video.