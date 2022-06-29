.

Watch: Mamata Banerjee says she won't employ Agniveers in her state Published on: 19 minutes ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media on June 28 at an event in Asansol, West Bengal refused to give jobs to Agniveers after 4 years and said the state’s youth will be given first priority. Banerjee said that she had received a letter from the Centre that the state government should provide government jobs to Agniveers. Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, she said, “They want me to give jobs to BJP workers. Why should we? First priority will be given to the state’s youth. And why should we take their sins on our shoulders?" She further claimed that the BJP's strategy is to recruit them for the 2024 Assembly elections and send them back home thereafter. The country has witnessed violent protests from the emerging preparators of the defense segment since the declaration of the Agnipath recruitment scheme.