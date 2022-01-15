.

Celebrate Makar Sankranti by watching this yummy Sihi Pongal



The dish Sihi Pongal or Sweet Pongal is also known as 'pongali' or 'huggi' is a rice dish specially prepared in Southern parts of India especially Tamil Nadu on the eve of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti in Tamil solar calendar, Pongal is observed at the start of the month Thai. On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the delicious rice pudding is traditionally prepared on this day to celebrate the arrival of the harvest and worship the Sun god. This dish showcases the best of Tamil culture in these festivities. Sihi Pongal is made with cooked rice and yellow moong lentils to which jaggery is added. Watch the video to see the full recipe!