Published on: 2 hours ago

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani for Ganesh darshan. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were accorded a warm welcome by Ambani and his family. They took a 'darshan' of Ganesh idol installed at the landmark Antilia building. Later, Ambani personally see them off after 'darshan'.