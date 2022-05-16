.

Watch: Maha Minister Rajesh Tope helps accident victim to hospital Published on: 2 hours ago

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday escorted a man injured in an accident to the hospital while he was traveling from Aurangabad to Jalna at around midnight. The minister's vehicle came across a severely injured man around Devgaon Rangari in the Kannada district here. Tope immediately got down from his car and called an ambulance to escort the man to the nearby government hospital. The two-wheeler of the injured man was entirely crushed in the accident. The injured has reportedly been sent to an Aurangabad Hospital for further treatment, while the accident is being investigated. Meanwhile, the minister appealed to the citizens to help such accident victims and inform the government agencies immediately if they come across such unattended victims of accidents.