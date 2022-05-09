.

Watch: Leopard attacks police personnel and forest guards

Visuals of a leopard attacking police personnel and forest dept officials in Haryana's Panipat during a rescue operation have gone viral. Police personnel and wildlife officials were informed by the villagers about the leopard's presence in the area. Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP Panipat, shared the visuals on social media and lauded the personnel for their courage. After much effort, the feline was later successfully caught and tranquilised. Fortunately, none of the officials were grievously injured. Several netizens who watched the video hailed the personnel for their bravery.