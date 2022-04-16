.

Lecturer thrashed by women for misbehaviour, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

The women staffers at the Sardar PU college in Belgaum, Karnataka beat up a male lecturer for his alleged behaviour improper behaviour with the other staff at the college. A video of the women thrashing him is going viral on social media. The man was identified as English professor Amit Basavamurthy who, according to the women, consumed alcohol and behaved rudely with the staff on a regular basis. The women also said that the man often resorted to vulgar language while intoxicated, further alleging that he walked into the female restroom and misbehaved, after which the female staff had also complained about him to the Principal but to no avail. The women staff, therefore, decided to take the matter into their own hands and beat the man up. The staff has also repor tedly lodged a complaint against the professor at the women's police station in the area.