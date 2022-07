.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Visuals of a landslide have emerged from Ghangharia in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Huge chunks of rocks and sediments were seen roaring down the mountain at around 2 pm on Wednesday. Subsequently, pilgrims on their way to visit Hemkund Sahib were stopped. Visuals from the area display dust shrouding the air.