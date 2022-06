.

Watch: King Cobra spotted at Kimmane Golf Club Published on: 49 minutes ago

Shimoga (Karnataka): A 13-feet-long King Cobra was spotted inside the Kimmane Golf Club in the outer zone of the district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The Golf club staff spotted the King Cobra hiding in the pump house and immediately called in snake catcher Kiran. He rescued King Cobra and left it in the Shettihalli sanctuary in the presence of forest officials.