Watch: Kerala girl clocks record by drawing Indian map on tiny Dolo tablet Published on: 22 minutes ago

A 14-year-old Bhavya PV of Kasaragod in Kerala was lauded by the India book of record for drawing an Indian map on a Dolo tablet measuring 1.5 cm in height and 1.2 cm in width. The 9th standard student at Kakadu G.H.S.S has also proved her mettle in various fields such as bottle art, Bharatanatyam, and cake making. Bhavya said doing the craftwork, was to avoid the boredom of the lockdown period. Beautiful bottle artworks for wishing Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Sachin Tendulkar were painted by her. Over 65 glass bottles were painted by her with vibrant colours bringing charm to those bottles. The idea of ​​trying her hand at something different hit her to make an Indian map on this tiny Dolo tablet. With such a little space drawing a map on a tablet was an adventure, says Bhavya. She has been practicing Bharatanatyam for eight years and earning a small income by making birthday cakes. Her parents and her sibling have been very proud of her achievements and have lauded her for her creativity.