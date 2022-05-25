.

Watch: Kashmiri pandits protest continues even after LG's visit Published on: 41 minutes ago

The protests staged by Kashmiri Pandits in the Sheikhpora region of Jammu and Kashmir's Pandit Colony continued today even after the visit of LG Manoj Sinha. Today marks the 13th consecutive day of the protests. The protesting Kashmiri Pandits put their grievances before the LG on Tuesday and assured them of every possible help that he can offer. The protesters demanded relocation to either Jammu or any other parts of the country but not here in Kashmir. The protesters also claimed that after Rahul Bhat's murder, they feel insecure since they have families living with them. They said they want the assurance in writing otherwise they will continue to protest over the demand for relocation.