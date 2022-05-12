.

Watch: Karnataka village accountant consumed alcohol and lying in front of Tahsildar office Published on: 60 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The video of an accountant, who consumed alcohol while on duty in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, went viral on social media. He was found lying in front of the tahsil office in an inebriated condition. The accountant was identified as Sanju Benni, who is considered a drunkard in the village. Earlier, Benni had worked as an accountant in the Goravanakalla village in the Savadatti taluk. He was then transferred to the tahsil office for consuming alcohol while discharging duties many times. But here, too, his behaviour did not change and he continued to drink alcohol. Allegations were levelled against the accountant for his misbehaviour by many people. In addition, locals expressed their anger against tahsildar Prashant Patil for not taking action against the erring employee.