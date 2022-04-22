.

Watch: Karnataka lovebirds bizarre joyride on bike goes viral Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of bike-borne lovers in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar district has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a young man riding a bike, with his partner sitting down on the petrol tank. Despite heavy, oncoming traffic from the opposite side, the duo is seen moving ahead while caught in a tight embrace. The video, originally shot by a passerby, has now been circulated all over the internet. The registration number reflects that the two-wheeler is from the Chamarajnagar district.