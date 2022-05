.

Watch: Jumbos enter Bengal village, to be released in forests Published on: 6 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Two tuskers entered Parui in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday. The jumbos entered Parui by crossing the Ajay River. However, the tuskers remained calm and did not cause any damage. Forest Department officials have rescued them and will likely release them into the forests of Bankura or Dalma soon.