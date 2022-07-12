.

Rejuvenated by rains, watch Jog Falls in its breathtaking avatar

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Jog Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in India, was seen in full flow in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday. Following heavy rainfall in the region, the waterfalls are flowing in full glory after a long time. The bustling water amid a picturesque landscape makes the place absolutely breathtaking. Videos seemingly shot with the help of drones reveal the true beauty of the place. The place attracts a lot of visitors for obvious reasons.