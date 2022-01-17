.

Watch: Jharkhand workers stranded in South Africa plead for government help



33 migrant laborers are stranded in South Africa's Mali for almost 3 months now, amidst the COVID situation. They are native to Giridih and Hazaribagh districts in Jharkhand. Pertaining to the same, on 16th January, they posted a video on social media, appealing to the government to rescue them. The workers have also appealed for their pending wages. In the video, they have mentioned that they have not received payment for the past 4 months and their contractor has eloped to India without informing them. Basic necessities available there are also insufficient. Hence, they are seeking support from the government.