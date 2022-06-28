.

Watch: Jewellery shop owner shot dead by robbers in Bihar's Vaishali

A shocking incident took place at Hajipur town in Vaishali district of Bihar as masked robbers entered a gold jewellery shop and pointed guns at the owner. The CCTV footage installed at Neelam Jewellery located between Subhash Chowk and Madai Chowk in Hajipur town captured the incident of the owner being shot. Five to six robbers entered the shop in the guise of customers. Then two of them pointed guns at customers present inside the shop. While carrying out the robbery, they shot at Neelam Jewellery owner Sunil Kumar, who died on the spot. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Birju Kumar, brother of deceased Sunil Kumar, said that police registered a case of theft and murder. However, the Patna police could not identify the robbers, therefore, they launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers.