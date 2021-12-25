.

WATCH: Jeep skids off on snow, tumbles downhill in Kashmir's Gulmarg



A person was injured when a vehicle he was travelling in skidded off the snowy road and overturned at Zig Mor in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon. Two other persons travelling in the vehicle however managed to jump before it skidded off. The accident was caught on camera by a tourist travelling in another vehicle. The video was also shared by former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on his Twitter handle. "Driving in winter in Kashmir can be an absolute nightmare. It’s shocking how flimsy the barriers that have been installed are," Abdullah had tweeted. The police has issued a travel advisory for the people travelling to Gulmarg. It has cautioned people to keep into consideration the slippery condition of the road and follow all requisite precautions. They have been asked to use chains on the wheels of their vehicles. A special helpline for the people travelling to Gulmarg has also been issued.