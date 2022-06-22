.

Watch: JDS MLA slaps ITI principal in public Published on: 49 minutes ago

Janta Dal (Secular) MLA M.Srinivas slapped a college principal for not being able to provide proper information about the college system in front of his colleagues on Monday. According to sources, the minister was visiting the college for a Skills Development Program held at ITI College in Mandya. He got angry at the principal's inappropriate information and slapped him twice. He also attempted slapping him again at least five more times publicly.