Watch: ITBP deploys women personnel to train dogs in Panchkula Published on: 52 minutes ago

Chandigarh(Haryana): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed women personnel for training and handling of dogs at the National Training Centre for dogs in Panchkula on Friday. The first batch of eight women dog handlers of ITBP is training K9 pups which include Spark, Axl, Juli, Charlie, Rony, Anny, Merry, and Tuffy.