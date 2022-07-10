.

Watch: Indian Army deploys rescue equipment to speed up relief work

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir): In the aftermath of the Amarnath flash flood, Indian Army soldiers are taking all efforts to expedite rescue work and route normalization in the Baltal area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Army and other agencies have been working round the clock to speed up the rescue work after the cloudburst near the Amarnath holy cave shrine killed 16 people and injured over 60 on July 8. In a recent video, one could see the Indian Army soldiers pulling a vehicle up the hill for the rescue operations. The machine is being pulled by 12 men from the Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army. Indian Army tweeted that 'they will find a way or make one but they will leave no one behind.'