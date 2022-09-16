.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force put up an impressive display of their skills during an airshow held over Kuakhai bank at Baliyatra ground here on Friday. SKAT is one of the nine aircraft display teams across the world. The aim of the aerobatic display is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force pilots as well as to instill a sense of patriotism in the youth of the country. The Surya Kiran is likely to conduct another air show near Raj Bhawan in Puri on Sunday.