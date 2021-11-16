.

Watch: Swamiji dies of massive heart attack while giving speech on his birthday Published on: 20 minutes ago



Belagavi: While addressing the audience on his birth anniversary Swami ji died of a massive heart attack. A 53-year old Sanganabasava Mahaswamiji of Balobala Mutt, died of a massive heart attack while delivering a speech for his followers. This heart-wrenching incident took place in Balobala village of Gokak taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The incident took place when he was celebrating his birthday on November 6. The scene of the incident was captured on the mobile phone by devotees who were present at the event