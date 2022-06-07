.

Watch: Helicopter makes uncontrolled hard landing in Kedarnath

Kedarnath(Uttarakhand): Frightening footage of a helicopter executing a hard landing near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand has surfaced. Dated May 31, the clip of the private chopper losing balance and making two rounds very close to the temple premises in a desperate bid to land, has raked up numbers online. The pilot's capability played a key role in the maneuver, as all mishaps were avoided during the hard landing. Taking cognizance of the video, the DGCA has issued two separate advisories, also expressing great concern. The Secretary of Civil Aviation has ordered an inquiry into the incident.