Heavy rains flood Maharashtra's Chiplun Published on: 1 hours ago

Maharashtra: Heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district on Monday. The incessant rainfall led to the rise in Jagbudi, Arjun, and Kodavali rivers to dangerous levels. Traffic came to a standstill due to water flowing from the culvert on Moor Kolamba Kazirda Road. Power supply has also been disrupted in many places in rural areas due to heavy rains. The administration has instructed people to remain alert.