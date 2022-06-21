.

Watch: Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in parts of Siliguri Published on: 32 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in parts of Siliguri in West Bengal on Tuesday. Officials of the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services were seen o the road following massive waterlogging that has resulted in people getting stuck in many areas. According to the Irrigation and Waterways Department, Siliguri received 110 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The heavy rains and waterlogging caused significant damage to properties and businesses besides the huge financial loss to the shop owners. The alternative weather bridge over Balasan collapsed due to heavy rain. The Teesta river also witnessed a rise in water levels.