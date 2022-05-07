.

Watch: Gujarat folk singers showered with bundles of notes Published on: 47 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Shrimad Bhagwat Gyan Yagna Week was organized at Jamnagar Pradarshan ground in Gujarat. On this occasion, various folk artists, folk singers, and other artists from across Gujarat captivated the audience with their performances. During this, the people showered notes on the artists. Artists like Kirtidan Gadavi, Kinjal Dave, and Nisha Barot's folk music and Dandiyaras performance enthralled everyone in the traditional folk music program. Legislators from different regions of the state also graced the event. The notes were showered by Hakubha Jadeja's family and friends, as well as Kandhal Jadeja, MLA of Porbandar, Meraman Parmar, a prominent Jamnagar builder, and other MLAs from around the state. The artists were exhausted from counting cash showered on them for their performances in Jamnagar.