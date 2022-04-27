.

Watch: Haryana truck driver drags toll gate staffer on his bonnet Published on: 33 minutes ago

In a widely shared video of a truck driver of Haryana recklessly drove his vehicle ignoring the tollgate personnel, who tried to stop him in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. A toll plaza staffer tried to check the FASTag on the truck's bonnet because it did not appear while scanning for it at the Toll Plaza. While the staffer in an attempt to check the FASTag climbed onto the front of the vehicle, the driver drove away ignoring him for 10 km. The tollgate crew immediately chased the truck with four bikes and informed the police. Then they stopped the truck near Veldurthy and rescued the Toll Plaza staffer. This video of Tuesday is making rounds on social media.