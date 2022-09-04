.

Watch: Gujarat tribal students enthral audience with Mizoram dance

It is a sight to behold as the Gujarat tribal students in Mizoram tribal attire dance to the rhythmic drum beats. When you watch the dance you automatically tap your legs according to the beats such as the impact of the dance form on those who are witnessing the performance. Dance either classical, folk or modern will enthral the audience. People will enjoy all kinds of dances if they are performed well. Our county is multicultural and each state has its dance form. While people belonging to one state may get attracted and learn the dance form of another state as they like that dance form. Proving it true, the students of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya at Ambach village in the Tapi district surprised one and all by performing the traditional 'Bamboo dance', also called 'Cheraw dance', the traditional tribal dance of Mizoram. "They have been doing this for the past two to three years. These girls are from the tribal community. We thought of teaching them new things so that they may know about different cultures. People now invite us to functions for performances," said Reema, teacher of the group. The Cheraw or bamboo dance is a traditional dance of Mizoram. It is considered to be one of the oldest dance forms of Mizoram. The dance is believed to have emerged out of a ritual. In this dance form, bamboos are kept in horizontal or cross formation on the ground on which dancers dance.