.

Watch: Women thrash a man in Mathura Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Mathura: A video of a group of women beating up a man in the middle of the street is going viral on social media. The man can initially be seen arguing with a woman, and as the situation grows violent, the other women also join the melee. The women, visibly angry at the man, are beating him up with slippers and chappals, while the man is trying to flee from them. Some other passers-by can be seen attempting to pacify the women but to no avail. The video was reportedly shot on Monday at the Mahavan tehsil of the Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. The reason for the women's rage is not yet known.