Ghaziabad: Man shopping with girlfriend thrashed by wife

A bizarre incident took place in Ghaziabad's Turab Nagar Market area on Thursday after a man and his paramour were caught and beaten up by the man's wife and her companions. A video of the incident shows the group marching into a shop where the duo is held back from escaping before they start raining blows on the two. It has been learned that the man in question had taken the woman to the popular marketplace for shopping, but his wife found out and took matters into her own hands, literally!