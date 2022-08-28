.

A four-year-old child was stuck in a metal pot in the Vamakuntla village leading to an hours-long rescue attempt by his family. The child, identified as Vikram, was on a visit to a relative's house for a function with his mother. While his family members were busy with the household chores, Vikram found a metal water pot to play with and got stuck inside it from the waist down. As he started crying, his family members tried to get him out of it, but to no avail. After hours of effort bearing no fruit, they decided to cut the pot with a metal-cutting machine. Holding their breaths all the while as the pot was being cut, the family took a sigh of relief when Vikram was finally rescued. A video that captured the incident is doing rounds on the internet.