Watch: Former lady officer gets nostalgic as her son joins army Published on: 6 hours ago

A proud mother reminisced her days at the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai as her son passed out from the same academy as her. Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), who was commissioned from Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 1995, was euphoric when her son too got successfully commissioned from the same academy. Speaking to the media, she says her nostalgia has painted a clear picture of her days when she was a cadet -- same as her son is today. Ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining the Indian Army like herself, she says his passing out parade is perhaps one of the most nostalgic and proud moments for her as a former army officer and a mother.