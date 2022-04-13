.

A viral video from Rajasthan shows five people falling into a drain along with a bike. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the men standing before a puncture shop during the night. The slab covering the drain suddenly collapsed and the men fell in it. A bike being worked on by a mechanic also fell on top of the group. Luckily, the men suffered only minor injuries.