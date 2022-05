.

Watch: Thirsty lions come out on roads for water in Gujarat Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of five lions has surfaced on social media. The lions were spotted in Amreli's Bruhad Gir area in Gujarat. The big cats were crossing a road passing through fields in the scorching heat. The temperature has been 45 to 46 degrees Celsius in the area. The lions were apparently looking for water. Locals captured the incident on their mobile phones.