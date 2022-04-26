.

Watch: Fire breaks out in Gurugram Published on: 20 minutes ago

Gurugram(Haryana): A major fire gutted down the slum area of IMT Manesar area in Cyber ​​City Gurugram at 10:30 pm on Monday due to which one woman died while 6 were injured, out of which the condition of the 2 is said to be critical. After 9 hours of toiling against the blazing flames it was finally brought under control. The fire brigade team is still running the search operation to retrieve the injured, said the fire department officials. Due to strong winds and dust storms, the fire quickly spread to an area of over 4 to 5 kilometres. 35 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. All the fire tenders from Gurgaon and some from Rewari, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Mewat have been called into service to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to fire department officials, "around 10:30 pm in the night, there was strong wind and storm due to which a fierce fire broke out in the slum. As soon as the fire department was informed 35 vehicles from different districts were called in to bring the fire under control."