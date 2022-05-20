.

Finance company owner hacked to death in broad daylight in Chennai

A finance company owner was hacked to death on Wenesday.The 36 year old man was murdered by six unidentified man.The incident took place in Chennai's Aminjikarai area. The deceased was identified as Arumugam from Chetpet. Police said Arumugam has several cases including that of murder, lodged against him.Meanwhile On Thursday Rohit Raj (31) and Chandrasekhar (28) from Chennai's Shenoy Nagar surrendered in Kallakurichi court for allegedly killing Arumugam.