Watch: Filmy fight scene between police and a dangerous gang Published on: 2 hours ago

A video that looks straight out of a Bollywood film near Bardoli Dastan gate of Surat, Gujarat is going viral on social media. However, the people who might seem like the bad guys, are in fact, policemen of the Surat Crime Branch who arrested dangerous and wanted gang members in a car before they fled. Around 10 to 15 policemen can be seen chasing the Chikhligar gang members trying to flee away in a black car with sticks. The gang members even tried to evade them and tried escaping from the police. But the police somehow stopped the car of the gang members and all the policemen cordoned the car with sticks from all sides. The gang members were then arrested and taken to the police station.