Watch: Ferozpur police nab drug peddlers after a filmy style chase Published on: 2 hours ago

Ferozpur (Punjab): The police chased two drug peddlers and arrested them in a filmy style. During a crackdown against drug traffickers, the police saw the Swift vehicle in the Bansi Gate area of ​​Ferozpur and tried to stop it, but in vain. Station House Officer Dhanna Mohit Dhawan, who was chasing the car, along with other police personnel, fired at the car tyres after chasing it for about 10 km. The moment the car was halted, the police caught the two drug peddlers and recovered 10 grams of heroin from their possession. The police arrested both the accused and registered a case. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the market, in which it is clearly seen that a car is being chased and dashed by a police car in the market.