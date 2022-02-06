.

Indore: Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar is no more as she breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Since Indore was the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar, film critic Jaiprakash Chouksey spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about her musical legacy and memorable songs. Chouksey, who accompanied her on the journey of music, is reminiscing his memories. He says India is great due to the magical voice of Lata Mangeshkar.