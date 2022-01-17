.

Watch: Elephants In Ranchi's Sonahatu create chaos, disrupt village Published on: 9 minutes ago



Elephants break houses, damage crops, trample people in Ranchi's Sonahatu, Balwadi Jadaya Dibadih village. They were so furious that they even uprooted the village handpump and completely damaged it. Certainly, this is not the first incident from a village in Ranchi. Earlier, Bundu, Bedo, Lapung and Kundla village of the district have witnessed it. Many people have also lost their lives in the attack of elephants. Despite all this, the forest department remains unbothered. Locals are demanding the authorities to look into the matter.