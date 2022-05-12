.

Watch: Elderly woman stretches out in front of bus for refund from conductor

Bathinda (Punjab): A commotion broke out at the local city bus stand when an elderly woman stretched out in front of the PRTC government bus at the Ferozepur counter and demanded a refund of Rs 20 from the conductor. She was given a ticket for Rs 20 to travel to Bathinda from Bajakhana. She then produced an Aadhar card which entitles her to a free ticket. But the bus conductor refused to return her Rs 20 as once the ticket is cut it cannot be refunded. The woman protested by laying down in front of the bus due to which the conductor was forced to return her money. The situation became such that the passengers, conductors, and drivers present on the spot also tried to persuade the woman but she persisted. The video of the demonstration by the elderly woman has also gone viral.