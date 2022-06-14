.

A bear roaming in the Anthargav village in Telangana's Adilabad district on Monday has created quite a stir. Early morning when the farmers arrived at the fields to sow the monsoon crops, the bear suddenly appeared from the forest area surrounding the field. Seeing the bear coming, the farmers were scared and ran away. They informed the rest of the villagers about the bear. All of them then went with dogs to the field where the bear roamed and chased it away into the forest. People present there captured the sight of the dog chasing the bear and it went viral on social media. The villagers informed the forest department officials about the incident and sought protection from the bear.